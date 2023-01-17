Dak Prescott Made Dallas Cowboys Playoff History On Monday Night

© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott has been electric tonight against the Buccaneers.

Through one half of football, Prescott and Dallas lead Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad 18-0. If it weren't for one Cowboys player (looking at you, Brett Maher), their lead would likely be even larger.

Despite Dallas' kicking woes, Prescott has torched the Bucs' defense all evening long. In the first two quarters alone, he completed 15 of 20 passing attempts for 189 yards and scored three total touchdowns.

Prescott's efficient night hasn't just helped the Cowboys jump out to a huge lead, though. It made team history.

More specifically, Prescott's 11 consecutive completions marked a Cowboys' postseason record.

Dak's completion streak isn't the only record the Dallas quarterback broke tonight.

With his rushing touchdown early in the second quarter, Prescott has at least one pass and rush touchdown in four straight playoff games, breaking a record Dak previously shared with Patrick Mahomes and Steve Young.

Prescott and the Cowboys lead the Buccaneers 18-0 with just under 13 minutes to play in the third quarter.