Dallas Cowboys Announce Significant Staff Changes

Following another season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers, we know that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be back in 2023. Owner Jerry Jones said as much on Sunday.

But McCarthy's staff could look very different.

Reports emerged Wednesday evening that the Cowboys do not plan to retain five assistant coaches. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, those include senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant defensive line coach (and former Cowboys standout) Leon Lett, running backs coach Skip Peete and offensive line coach Joe Philbin.

Per Archer, the contracts of all four of those coaches are set to expire this offseason and will not be renewed.

Additionally, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that assistant head coach Rob Davis will not be back on staff next season, either. Davis has spent 13 years on McCarthy's staffs between his time with the Green Bay Packers and Cowboys.

The Cowboys made the news official with a Thursday morning statement. The announcement also revealed that quality control analytics assistant Kyle Valero will not be retained, either.

"'We thank these men for their hard work, dedication and contributions to the Cowboys. Each of them represented our team and organization at a high, professional level with class and commitment to making our team better,' said McCarthy. 'These were difficult decisions to make because of the great respect I have for each of them as a coach and person of character, combined with the experiences we've all gone through together. This is the hardest part of the business and we wish them nothing but the best.'"

Those might not be the only assistants to depart McCarthy's staff. Both of the Cowboys coordinators have been tied to head coaching openings around the league, with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn having interviewed with several squads and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly a finalist for the Carolina Panthers' vacancy.

Plenty of eyes will be on McCarthy this offseason as he retools his staff for what could be a make-or-break 2023 campaign.