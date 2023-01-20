Dallas Cowboys Provide Injury Update On Two Key Players This Friday

The Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round this weekend.

Based on an injury update today, however, Dallas will likely enter the contest a bit shorthanded.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero this Friday, the Cowboys have ruled out offensive lineman Jason Peters for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Additionally, safety Jayron Kearse's status has been deemed questionable.

Peters suffered a hip injury against the Bucs in Monday night's 31-14 wild card victory.

Here's what Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones said about Peters' injury earlier in the week:

"I certainly am concerned. I don’t know any more than we knew when we left there last night. We’ve got a little hope that it might not be serious. But it’s important to realize that he’s not sitting here in his rookie year."

Peters, who turns 41 this Sunday, played his first season with the Cowboys in 2022.

The nine-time Pro Bowl tackle started just two games for Dallas this season, however, both came in the last two weeks. He played 100 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps in Week 18 but was limited to only 48 percent on Monday due to his injury.

Jayron Kearse's questionable status is also worth monitoring ahead of this weekend's divisional matchup. He started every game in which he was available this season (14) and helped to anchor a talented Dallas secondary.

Expect updates on Kearse's availability as Sunday's game draws closer.