Danny Kanell Sends Clear Message On Tony Dungy Amid Criticism

Tony Dungy is facing a ton of criticism over the past week or so.

Fans weren't impressed with Dungy's call of the Chargers-Jaguars playoff game a week ago. It gets worse, though.

Dungy, the former NFL head coach, replied to Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist, who's calling for menstrual products to be placed in all bathrooms.

"That's nothing," Dungy wrote. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student's needs."

Danny Kanell has come to Dungy's defense.

"Lot of hit pieces on Tony Dungy coming out in last 24 hours. All I can say is Coach Dungy is one of the most genuine, humble, and morally upright people I've ever met. There is not an ounce of hate in him. The only hate in these articles is the hatred of Christianity," Kanell said.

Tony Dungy's tweet was both insensitive and uncalled for. Everyone makes mistakes, but people like Dungy should be held accountable.

With that being said, Dungy has shown nothing but class and kindness throughout his career. His colleagues seem to agree.