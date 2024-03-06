Denver Broncos Legend Rips Russell Wilson With Harsh Social Media Message

Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos informed Russell Wilson of his release from the franchise.

Wilson signed on as the Broncos' new franchise quarterback before the 2022 season, but he never really got things going as the starting signal caller in Denver.

On Tuesday, Broncos Ring of Honor member Karl Mecklenburg took to social media to kick Wilson while he's down.

"Russell Wilson isn’t a leader. The foolishness that went on in his first year at Denver with a private coach, his own office at the facility, and family at training camp when other players didn’t have those privileges, proved his self centeredness," Mecklenburg wrote on X.

Mecklenburg played 12 seasons at linebacker for the Broncos from 1983-94, recording six Pro-Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors.

Wilson enjoyed some special privileges in his first season with the Broncos — including the use of his own private throwing coach, Jake Heaps. When Sean Payton arrived as head coach in 2023, he restricted Heaps' access to team facilities.

"We're not going to do that here," Payton said when asked about Wilson's private coach last year.

Payton and the Broncos ultimately benched Wilson for the final two games of the 2023 regular season, starting the initial writing on the wall for his eventual release.