Details Emerge From Broncos' Decision To Hire Sean Payton Over Others

The Broncos have their man.

After a winding coaching search that both started and ended with Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh being the top two names linked to the job, the franchise officially agreed to a deal with Payton on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Denver sports radio reporter Benjamin Allbright has some clarity as to how a largely quiet search wound up here.

Allbright reported that, a couple weeks into their search, the Broncos' top two candidates appeared to be Harbaugh and former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. After Ryans informed the team that he planned to coach the Houston Texans, which has since become official, and Harbaugh decided to return to Michigan for a ninth season, the Broncos' front office circled back to Payton, who it had interviewed Jan. 17.

Allbright noted that the Broncos "put feelers out for if they needed to expand their search" after finding out that they wouldn't be able to hire Harbaugh or Ryans. But in the end, they were able to get a deal done with Payton.

Many around the NFL had speculated that Payton would not land a head coaching job during this cycle after no teams reportedly brought him in for a second interview. He also conducted an initial interview with the Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.

A report also surfaced last week that Payton feared a power struggle with the Broncos' new ownership group, but Payton publicly pushed back on that.

Payton will return to the sideline after a year in broadcasting. He coached the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons, leading the franchise to nine playoff appearances and a win in Super Bowl XLIV.

He will replace Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. Hackett was fired after going 4-11 in his first 15 games with the franchise.