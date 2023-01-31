Details Emerge From Broncos, Saints Trade Package For Sean Payton

Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell today, providing the news that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is headed to Denver.

The Broncos acquired him to be Nathaniel Hackett's successor, and did so at a steep cost.

In a subsequent tweet, Schefter detailed the trade package that landed Payton.

"Compensation: Denver’s 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick for Sean Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third," Schefter reported.

The above draft compensation comes in addition to Payton's salary, which should be a small fortune.

But football fans have long known Denver's ownership to have deep pockets, particularly when it came to recruiting a new head coach. This was the move that the Broncos were willing to make a big splash on, as indicated by the team's tireless pursuit of Payton and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

But if money is no object- as it seems to be the case in Denver- Payton is a hire that will pay immediate dividends.

A tweet from ESPN Stats & Info contextualized Payton's career successes and where they'll help the Broncos.

"In 15 seasons under Sean Payton (excluding 2012), the Saints led the NFL in yards per play, 3rd down conversion percentage and red zone touchdown percentage. Since winning the Super Bowl, the Broncos rank 28th in yards per play, 31st on 3rd down and 31st in red zone TD pct."