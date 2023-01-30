Details Emerge From Kellen Moore's Decision To Leave The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways on Sunday and Moore became the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

Moore spent four seasons calling plays in Dallas, with the team posting within the top six in points scored in three of those seasons. In 2022, the Cowboys had a top-five scoring offense, averaging 27.5 points points per game, the fourth-most in the NFL.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knew Moore wanted a fresh start and allowed him out of his contract.

"After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways. I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys," head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. "The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak were at the center of Kellen's impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership. We wish Kellen and his wife, Julie, and their family the absolute best as they set out on the next chapter of their lives."

McCarthy will reportedly take over the playcalling responsibilities.

Under Moore, the Cowboys were able to score 34 points in Tampa Bay to claim their first road playoff win in 30 years in the wild-card round on Jan. 16. That success was short lived when the offense floundered in San Francisco, losing to the 49ers 19-12 in the divisional round on Jan. 22.

The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after the team's playoff collapse in the wild-card round on Jan. 14. The Chargers surrendered a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing 31-30.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert didn't take a step forward this year, throwing a career-high number of completions for less yards and touchdowns than he threw for in 2021.

Moore and Herbert can begin to work together this spring, after Herbert recovers from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.