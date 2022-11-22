Detroit Lions: Ranking the Thanksgiving Quarterbacks

The Lions have a long history of playing on Thanksgiving and an equally long list of quarterbacks who have started for the team on the holiday.

One of the great Thanksgiving traditions is snickering at who is playing quarterback for the Detroit Lions.

The list of Lions quarterbacks starting on Thanksgiving is an amalgam of draft busts, journeymen, career backups, and former stars whose best days had gone by.

Giggling at Lions quarterbacks on Thanksgiving, though, has gotten tougher thanks to Matthew Stafford. He may only have a 4-6 record on Turkey Day, but that's pretty great for a Detroit QB. (Overall, the Lions are 37-43-2 in Thanksgiving games.) The former No. 1 overall pick brought a sense of competency to this moribund franchise with his rocket arm... and now he's gone.

So at the risk of poking too much fun at Detroit's quarterback carousel, here is our (somewhat arbitrary) ranking of the 21 who have started on Thanksgiving for the Lions since the NFL merger (1970).

To be clear, we're looking at their entire career, not just their starts on Thanksgiving nor their tenures with the Lions. You're welcome, Daunte Culpepper.

1. Matthew Stafford (2009, '11-18, '20)

The Lions had lost nine straight Thanksgiving Day games before Stafford mercifully brought that streak to an end in 2013 with a 40-10 win over the Packers. He went on to lead Detroit to four straight wins as well with Turkey Day victories over the Bears, Eagles, and Vikings. Stafford may not have a playoff win under his belt, but he's setting records left and right as the fastest quarterback to reach 40,000 career passing yards. And he's now in Los Angeles with the Rams and has a much better roster around him, so we know he's thankful for that.

2. Dave Krieg (1994)

The longtime Seahawks quarterback made one Thanksgiving start for Detroit, and it was one of the Lions' best. Subbing for Scott Mitchell, Krieg went 20-of-25 for 351 yards with three touchdowns in a win over the Bills. By then, Kreig was a 36-year-old quarterback with three Pro Bowl selections and an NFC Championship Game behind him.

3. Daunte Culpepper (2008)

Remember the Culpepper era in Detroit? We didn't, either. From 2000-04, Culpepper was a rival to Peyton Manning on the Vikings. After that? Not so much. By 2008, the three-time Pro Bowler made five starts during the Lions' winless 2008 season. Culpepper was 0-10 as a starter in two seasons for the Lions before hanging up his cleats.

4. Jared Goff (2021)

Believe it or not, Goff's career 256.5 passing yards per game rank 15th all-time. But consider that nine of the players ahead of him are active and three more have played since 2020, illustrating how pass-happy the league has become. Before coming to Detroit, Goff had a 42-27 record over five seasons with the Rams, although LA's success — and his lack thereof — after trading him to Detroit for Matthew Stafford illustrates how much of a system quarterback he was. Still, you can't take away Goff's two Pro Bowls and Super Bowl appearance, even if he only went 19-of-38 for 229 yards with no touchdowns, an interception, and four sacks in that game.

5. Jon Kitna (2006-07)

Kitna entered the league in 1997, and he was still on an NFL roster at 41 in 2013. The Cowboys signed him away from being a high school math teacher and coach at Lincoln High in Tacoma, Wash. — during winter break, of course. Kitna then donated his $53,000 Cowboys salary to the high school. Oh, and he started on Thanksgiving for both the Lions and Cowboys during his career. You're a cool teacher, Mr. Kitna.

6. Joe Ferguson (1986)

Ferguson made five career starts for the Lions in his mid-30s — including a 44-40 loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving 1986 — well after he played for the Bills from 1973-84. He led the league in passing in 1977 and touchdowns in '75 and pulled the Bills out of the doldrums. But he also had a knack for throwing interceptions in the playoffs and also during the 1982 regular season when he threw 16 picks.