Dolphins Appear To Make Decision On Mike McDaniel For Next Season

© Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa was out for the Miami Dolphins' 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round on Sunday. But Tagovailoa is in for 2023.

As is coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier.

According to a report from Jeff Darlington on Sunday, the Dolphins have no plans to trade Tagovailoa for next season.

"I’m not one to consider 'no news' as news, but one tweet on it seems reasonable: Dolphins haven’t had any conversations about moving onto next season without Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier or Tua Tagovailoa (assuming he’s healthy), per sources. All three remain in the team’s plans," Darlington reported.

McDaniel led the Dolphins to a 9-8 regular-season record, the same record the team posted under former coach Brian Flores in 2021.

Tagovailoa did not return to the field this season after sustaining his second concussion of the year against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. He remains in concussion protocol and has not been cleared to return to practice, making him somewhat of a trade liability if the Dolphins were to move on from the quarterback this season.

McDaniel said on Dec. 30 that Tagovailoa's status is day-to-day and he is feeling better than "the day before."

The 24-year-old quarterback suffered his first concussion of the season in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals when Tagovailoa was knocked unconscious and stretchered off the field.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins made it to the postseason and lost by a field goal to the dominant Bills without their starting quarterback, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Raheem Mostert and offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.