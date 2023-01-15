Dolphins Coach Getting Crushed For Controversial Decision

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

To the dismay of Miami fans, the Dolphins tried to pass their way to victory.

Dolphins third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson threw 45 passes during the Dolphins-Bills wild-card matchup on Sunday. On the ground, Miami rushed for 20 attempts, 42 yards and one touchdown. The team's longest rush of the day was eight yards.

Raheem Mostert, the team's leading rusher, was inactive for the game after breaking his thumb.

The offensive gameplan of relying on the arm of a third-string rookie has some fans baffled, and other relieved.

"I’m confused. McDaniel is supposed to [be] a run game genius yet they finished 31st in rushing attempts and are playing a playoff game with a rookie QB calling 32 passing attempts and just 13 rushes," Michael Lombardi said.

"How have they not game planned some QB runs?? It’s the only thing he’s good at, besides throwing up wild passes that should get intercepted," one fan said in reply to Lombardi.

"Was thinking this as well. Why not run. You’ve got the game there. You’re in it and just like that you’re out of it now because you won’t run," a fan replied.

"They have a gizillion dollars and like 14 first rd picks invested in WRs… It’s not that hard my guy," another fan said.

The Bills defeated the Dolphins 34-31 to advance to the divisional round.

"[In my opinion,] Miami shouldn't be trying to run a normal offensive game plan at all. Either try for 10+ minute drives, milking the clock for 3 yards at a time or go super high variance and air it out downfield a ton. Not gonna win trying to make Skyler into a QB that he's not," one fan said.