ESPN's Super Bowl Favorite Emerges Following Wild Card Weekend

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

'Super Wild Card Weekend' has officially come and gone. Did your favorite team make it to the Divisional Round?

If so, congratulations. If not, well, there's always next year.

For those with teams still in the hunt this season, ESPN has just released a set of updated playoff odds for the remainder of the postseason.

According to their latest NFL Football Power Index 2022 projections, the Kansas City Chiefs own the best odds to take home the Super Bowl at 33.8 percent.

Kansas City is actually the only team in ESPN's most recent projections to have better than one in five (20%) odds of claiming the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

A 15-percentage-point drop off is required to find the next team, Buffalo, on ESPN's list. They have the second-best chance at winner the Super Bowl at 18.8 percent.

Interestingly, the team with the third-best odds to win it all also has the best chance of appearing in their respective conference championship.

Philadelphia, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, has a 17.7 percent shot at claiming a Super Bowl and an 80.6 percent chance to make it to the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs, somewhat surprisingly, have slightly worse odds to make it to the AFC Championship game at 77.5 percent.

Searching for an underdog to support this postseason?

Look no further than the New York football Giants. Per ESPN's projections, the 'G-Men' only have a 0.6 percent shot to win the Super Bowl. Let us remind you that the Giants won Super Bowl XLII in 2007 as a Wild Card team - in fact, that team checks in at No. 2 overall on Athlon's list of best Wild Card squads of all time.

No way you'll root for the Giants? No problem.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the second-lowest odds to win the Super Bowl at 6.1 percent.

Which team will you be cheering for during the remainder of the playoffs?