Everyone Is Making Same Joke About The Bengals' Latest Roster Move

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed cornerback Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

The move is deferred until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, but it prevents the Chiefs from re-signing him to their practice squad after waiving him on Monday.

Which, in the eyes of NFL fans, can only mean one thing: The Bengals want the Chiefs' playbook ahead of the AFC Championship.

"Trying to get the playbook from him," one fan said.

"Chiefs playbook bout to hit," another said.

The Bengals, who were 1.5-point underdogs on Monday morning, flipped to a 1.5-point favorite at BetMGM on Tuesday afternoon.

Is it because of the Bengals easy victory over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round matchup? Or because of Patrick Mahomes' injury?

Or... is it because the Bengals just picked up a super-spy in Lammons?

"So are the Bengals just trolling the Chiefs at this point?" a fan said.

"Bengals playing chess while everyone else plays checkers," a fan said.

"Guaranteed an AFC Championship ring," one fan said.

The AFC Championship kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29.