Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Dan Quinn, Cowboys

When the offseason began for NFL teams that missed the playoffs, it signaled the pursuit of new head coaches for rebuilding franchises.

Certain names showed up across the board for teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and more: highly sought after candidates like Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans, and Dan Quinn.

After today, one of those desired coaches has been taken off the board. Quinn, who has served as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, has confirmed he will stay in Dallas.

The Cowboys' ability to retain Quinn among inquiries from competitors has received plaudits across the board.

"I said it last year and I'll say it again now: Bringing back Dan Quinn is the biggest off-season move the Cowboys could make," tweeted Marcus Mosher of Pro Football Focus.

Cowboys fans lauded the move, saying it helps the team in multiple areas.

"Dan Quinn returning allows you to reload the defense while focusing a lot of your attention on fixing the issues on offense. Guys like [Leighton Vander Esch] and Johnathan Hankins will be more likely to stay. Starting the off-season off right."

Some fans bypassed critical analysis of the move and expressed their exuberance to have Quinn back.

"I thought Dan Quinn was GONE gone so this is the most exciting news omg."

As reporters have pointed out, Quinn figures to be a key player in the next offseason's head coaching hunt. But today is a good day to be a Cowboys fan knowing he will return next season.