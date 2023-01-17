Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Kyler Murray On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals announced the hiring of Monti Ossenfort yesterday as the team's new general manager.

A scout of 13 seasons for the New England Patriots, Ossenfort entered the role with considerable pedigree.

In today's introductory press conference, Ossenfort outlined the vision he held for the team.

"We're going to focus on a completely unified message across the general manager, the head coach, and ownership to what exactly we want to be as a football organization," Ossenfort said. "We're not just collecting talent: We are going to build a team. We're going to look for the right type of players. Ego will not be tolerated in this organization."

Ossenfort's credo is a noble and sensible one. The only issue, as Twitter users pointed out, is the perceived ego of the team's star quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Kyler has been accused of letting his star status and monumental contract get to his head. This especially came to light when former teammate Patrick Peterson said, "Kyler only cares about Kyler."

So, understandably, Twitter users were curious whether Ossenfort's new policy will pertain to Murray. And most arrived at the same observation.

"Better tell your QB that," joked Brooke Kromer.

Indeed, Ossenfort's comment seemed like a not-so-subtle reference to Murray's demeanor.

It would be difficult to blame Murray for having a high opinion of himself, however. He's as critical to the team's success as anyone in the organization; even being tasked with helping hire the Cardinals' next head coach.

A more realistic goal for Ossenfort may be reining in Murray's ego rather than getting rid of it altogether.