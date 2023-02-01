Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About Greg Olsen Following Tom Brady's Retirement

After Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Wednesday, NFL fans won't have to wait to find out what he'll do next.

Brady has already agreed to a contract with Fox to make him the network's lead NFL commentator. The 10-year deal is worth a ridiculous $375 million.

Given how much money the network is investing in Brady, the expectation is that he'll immediately take over Greg Olsen's spot as the color commentator for the Fox "A team" NFL broadcast, alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.

But many NFL fans seem to hope that's not the case.

Olsen, the longtime former NFL tight end, has won over lots of fans since becoming a full-time broadcaster prior to the 2021 season. Quite a few people took to social media Wednesday to advocate for him keeping his spot alongside Burkhardt — or going to another network that will feature him.

"Starting my petition now to keep Greg Olsen as FOX’s #1 color commentator when Brady starts broadcasting next season," one fan tweeted.

"If they kick Greg Olsen out the booth for Tom Brady I'll be very upset," wrote another. "Olsen has been awesome.

Olsen himself spoke about this potential scenario last week during an appearance on the Sports Illustrated media podcast with Jimmy Traina.

"It is what it is," he said. "I get it. Would I love to get the job for the next 10 years? of course. But do I understand that when I have the chance to do something with Tom Brady you have to at least pursue it and take a shot at it? Of course. I get it. ... Someone comes in to take your job? Fine, bench me. But I'm going to make it hard as s--t on you to bench me."

Olsen will still be in the broadcast booth alongside Burkhardt for Fox's broadcast of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. It will be interesting to see what Fox decides to do with him after that, or if he might leave for another gig.

There might not be an opening for the foreseeable future, however. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, whom Burkhardt and Olsen replaced at Fox, signed a five-year contract to call Monday Night Football for ESPN prior to this season. Tony Romo has only been calling games alongside Jim Nantz for CBS for six seasons. Cris Collinsworth is reportedly under contract with NBC to call Sunday Night Football through 2025.

Regardless, the 37-year-old Olsen appears to have a bright future as a broadcaster, even if he's temporarily overshadowed by Brady.