Finalist Reportedly Emerges For Texans' Head Coaching Job

The Houston Texans might have found their next head coach — although they also might have to wait a little while to hire him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has "emerged as a top candidate" for the team's head coaching vacancy.

Rapoport also noted that there is "mutual interest" between Ryans and the Texans.

"#49ers DC DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the #Texans, sources tell me and @TomPelissero," Rapoport tweeted. "He's expected to meet with Houston at some point next week after the game. There is mutual interest and if all goes well, he could be their next head coach."

On paper, Ryans would seem like a good fit for the Texans. Not only is he one of the hottest head coaching candidates around the league right now, he played for the Texans for the first six seasons of his 10-year NFL career.

Shortly after his playing career ended, Ryans got into coaching, first joining the San Francisco 49ers' staff as a defensive quality control coach in 2017. He got promoted to inside linebackers coach in 2018, a role he held for three seasons, and he's spent the past two years as the team's defensive coordinator.

Under Ryans' tutelage, the 49ers ranked third in the NFL in total defense in 2021 and then led the league in both total defense and scoring defense this season, allowing just 16.3 points per game.

Rapoport's tweet about Ryans being the target of the Texans' search comes a day after a report from Mike Klis that Ryans is also the top candidate for the Denver Broncos' opening.

Assuming the Broncos also covet Ryans, we'll have to wait until at least next week to see which team wins out. Ryans can't be hired until the 49ers' season is over. The 49ers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Other candidates interviewed by the Texans include former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Philadelphia Eagles coordinators Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon.