5 Greatest Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Games

Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will mark the first time the teams have met since Super Bowl LIV. The two franchises first met in 1971 and here are the five greatest games.

5. San Francisco 49ers 17, Kansas City Chiefs 13

Nov. 10, 2002 – San Francisco

The Chiefs had a high-powered offense, with Trent Green at quarterback, Priest Holmes at running back, and Tony Gonzalez at tight end. However, the 49ers held Kansas City to 256 yards and 13 points and scored rushing touchdowns with Garrison Hearst and Kevan Barlow in a workmanlike victory.

4. San Francisco 49ers 22, Kansas City Chiefs 17

Oct. 5, 2014 – Santa Clara, Calif.

Alex Smith returned to the Bay Area to face his old team for the first time since being traded to Kansas City a year earlier. His

new team was up 17-16 headed into the fourth quarter, but San Francisco's defense banded together and held the Chiefs to just nine yards in the final frame, picking Smith off in the process. Meanwhile, the 49ers put together two time-consuming drives that culminated in field goals and the win.

3. San Francisco 49ers 26, Kansas City Chiefs 13

Dec. 26, 1982 – Kansas City, Mo.

Both teams entered the second-to-last game of the strike-shortened season at 2-5, but still had a shot at making the 16-team playoff. The Chiefs led 10-9 at the start of the fourth quarter, but the 49ers' offense had found life and scored on a one-yard touchdown run by Jeff Moore. Kansas City cornerback Eric Harris intercepted a Joe Montana pass and the Chiefs converted the turnover into a 39-yard Nick Lowery field goal to make it a 16-13 game midway into the final period. The 49ers responded with a 34-yard boot by Ray Wersching to take a six-point lead with 1:51 to go. Kansas City then drove deep into San Francisco territory, but their comeback ended when Ronnie Lott stepped in front of a pass from Chiefs quarterback Bill Kenney intended for Anthony Hancock and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown with 11 seconds left. San Francisco lost the next week to the Los Angeles Rams 21-20 and missed the playoffs.

2. Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20 (Super Bowl LIV)

Feb. 2, 2020 – Miami Gardens, Fla.

In Super Bowl LIV, the 49ers led 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter. Then the Chiefs reeled off 21 points in less than five minutes. Patrick Mahomes threw touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams to take the lead. Then, Williams ran 38 yards into the end zone with 1:12 remaining to seal the win and the Lombardi Trophy.

1. Kansas City Chiefs 24, San Francisco 49ers 17

Sept. 11, 1994 – Kansas City, Mo.

The first and only Joe Montana vs. Steve Young matchup was must-see TV when it was played, and it was all "Joe Cool." Montana threw two touchdowns and a two-point conversion, while Young was sacked four times, threw two picks, and fumbled once. San Francisco receiver John Taylor fumbled on the team's final drive and Kansas City recovered and ran out the clock in a 24-17 win. "I learned from the master," Young said after the game. "The master had more to teach the student today." Young would learn fast. The 49ers gelled as a team a few games later and went on to win Super Bowl XXIX, while Montana retired at the end of the season.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports’ Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.