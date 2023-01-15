Football World Is Furious With Fox Sports' Emmanuel Acho

Emmanuel Acho © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Acho has developed an obsession with criticizing Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

As a result, he's having a field day with the Chargers' playoff loss on Saturday night.

Acho has sent out multiple tweets since Saturday night, calling out Chargers fans and roasting Herbert for his performance (273 yards and one touchdown).

The former NFL linebacker and now Fox Sports personality posted a picture of him holding a Chargers jersey with the name "Social Media QB" on the name plate.

Acho's obsession with Herbert has become personal at this point. It's a lame attempt at humor, especially in this day and age of mental health awareness.

The football world is furious with Acho for his social media activity.

"Emmanuel Acho taking that hard of a victory lap on twitter last night when he blocks anyone that is even a little negative to him or calls him dumb is bizarre. Who is he even dunking on? Guy might be the weirdest dude on Twitter," Big Cat wrote.

"You’re so called media guy who did shit in the league constantly trashing Herbert & other guys doing more than your bum ass ever dreamed. Then you’re bringing up my son. I’m sure your mom is proud you’ve carved out a niche being racists favorite negro tho. Congrats? What a Clown," said Annie Apple.

"No one respects you anymore. You went from uncomfortable conversations to becoming a hater of one QB and it’s pathetic on so many levels. Do better," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Emmanuel Acho, do better. Justin Herbert is a phenomenal quarterback and deserves some respect.