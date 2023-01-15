Football World Is Still Roasting Al Michaels, Tony Dungy For Bland Call Of Chargers-Jaguars

Tony Dungy © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday night's bout between the Chargers and Jaguars was one of the most electric comebacks in playoff history. But you never would have guessed it with the way Al Michaels and Tony Dungy called the game.

The NBC broadcasting duo was incredibly dry throughout the broadcast. Both Michaels and Dungy simply couldn't get very excited about the Jaguars' ferocious comeback.

Even as the Jaguars kicked the game-winning kick, both Michaels and Dungy remained monotone, despite the fact they just witnessed one of the greatest comebacks in NFL postseason history.

The NFL world, as a result, continues to roast the veteran broadcasters for their call of the game.

"3rd biggest comeback in playoff history and legit Al Michaels and Tony Dungy may have taken a quick snooze during the final kick," said Dave Portnoy. "I can’t even think about the game. I’m too furious with the announcing job. #jags"

"never heard a more comatose call on a huge play, get these guys some coffee, this is just a completely LOUSY booth," Warren Sharp said.

"Tony Dungy and Al Michaels were calling the game like they had to be quiet because their parents were in the other room sleeping," NFL Memes wrote.

"Let’s talk about how during this unreal comeback, Al Michaels & Tony Dungy combined for the worst announcing in the history of sports. Fire both of these clowns," one fan added on social media.

It might be time for NBC to find a new broadcasting duo.