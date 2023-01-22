Football World Reacts to Chiefs Returning To AFC Championship Game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite an injury scare to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs are moving on in the NFL playoffs.

After the team's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs have advanced to the AFC Championship game. It will mark the fifth season in a row — and the fifth time in five years with Patrick Mahomes as the team's starting quarterback — that the Chiefs have played in the conference title game.

Some NFL fans on social media are impressed with the Chiefs' ability to survive and advance despite Mahomes' injury, and with the team's dynastic run during his tenure.

"Young Jaguars squad did well but Mahomes sent em home," one fan tweeted. "He's never been to anything less than the AFC Championship game. That's excellence right there."

"Mahomes has been a starter for 5 years and has never been to anything less than an AFC Championship," wrote another. "5 straight years. GREATNESS."

Others are clearly tired of watching the Chiefs dominate the conference.

As pointed out by several reporters, one wrinkle that could be at play for this year's AFC title game is that it could be played at a neutral site.

If the Buffalo Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals when the two teams face off Sunday, the Chiefs and Bills will play one another in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The NFL made that unprecedented move after the Bills' Week 17 matchup with the Bengals was canceled following Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse. That allowed the Chiefs to leapfrog the Bills in the conference standings despite the two teams having the same number of losses and the Bills beating the Chiefs in Week Six.

If the Bengals win, on the other hand, it will be a rematch of last year's conference championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium next week.

"AFC Championship Game now will be played in either Kansas City or Atlanta," Adam Schefter tweeted.

Regardless of where the game will be played, Mahomes will have eight days to get his injured ankle ready.

All eyes will surely be on him for the next week.