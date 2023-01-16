Football World Reacts To CJ Stroud's Monday Announcement

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

For weeks now there's been speculation about C.J. Stroud's decision on the 2023 NFL Draft. All the rumors and speculation can finally be put to rest.

The Ohio State Star and Heisman candidate has thrown his last pass as a Buckeye.

Stroud announced just moments ago that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

He's expected to be one of the top picks overall.

"Ohio State QB CJ Stroud is entering the 2023 NFL Draft," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"CJ Stroud has officially announced that he is going to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The Buckeyes QB is going to the LEAGUE," NFL Rookie Watch said.

"CJ Stroud has declared for the NFL Draft," said Barstool Sportsbook. "What team would you like to see him playing for next season? "

"One of the top QBs declares for the NFL Draft. Sounded like an incredibly hard decision, mostly because of how CJ Stroud feels about OSU and his teammates. It wasn’t an NIL thing, but he strongly considered returning. Now, off to the NFL," said Ian Rapoport.

CJ Stroud is currently projected as the No. 2 quarterback in his draft class behind Alabama's Bryce Young, but the gap is razor thin.

A strong scouting combine performance could be all scouts need to see for Stroud to jump Young in the draft order.

Congratulations on a great career, CJ.