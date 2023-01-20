Football World Reacts To Thursday's Bill O'Brien News

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Bill O'Brien spent much of the late 2000's coaching under Bill Belichick in New England.

After 12 years away from Foxborough, a reunion between the two could be in the works - and soon.

O'Brien recently completed an interview with New England for the team's open offensive coordinator role. He's considered to be one of the Patriots' "top candidates," per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Starting his NFL coaching career with New England, O'Brien was hired as an offensive assistant for the Patriots in 2007. After several years in other assistant positions, he was named New England's offensive coordinator in 2011.

O'Brien then bounced back and forth from college to the pros, spending two years as Penn State's head coach and then taking the same position with the Houston Texans in 2014.

After being dismissed by the Texans nearly three years ago, O'Brien took an offensive coordinator role under Nick Saban at Alabama. He's served as the team's OC and quarterbacks coach since, working with current Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones in that role.

What are football fans' thoughts on O'Brien's interview with his former team today?

"Lets get it," wrote one Patriots' supporter.

ESPN radio host Cody Stoots seems to think O'Brien might be playing the long game.

"I guarantee there is a thought in Bill O'Brien's mind he will take over as head coach when Bill Belichick retires," he said on Thursday.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi attempted to explain why the fit makes sense.

"Certainly a target of many in upper management. Knowledge of how Pats run things & good relationship with Mac," Giardi tweeted.