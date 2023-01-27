Former Bucs Coach Reveals New Details About How Tom Brady Handled Gisele Divorce

For the first time in his 23-year NFL career, Tom Brady experienced a losing season as a starter in 2022.

Whether or not it was coincidental, he also experienced unprecedented turmoil off the field, having announced a divorce from Gisele Bundchen, his wife of 13 years, in October.

His former position coach has shed some light on just how much of a toll the divorce took on Brady.

Clyde Christensen, who earlier this month retired from his post as the Buccaneers' quarterbacks coach after five seasons in the role, told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he was worried about Brady, who Christensen said lost about 15 pounds while trying to juggle his personal life and football season.

“It was very stressful," Christensen told Stroud. "And he battled and he hurt, but he put on the brave face and did it again. You’ve got a bunch of folks depending on you. I have an unbelievable respect for what Tom did this year. Off-the-charts amount of respect for him just managing things.”

Christensen said that, from what he could tell, Brady was "somewhat blindsided" when problems with his marriage started to percolate. That led to his well-documented leave of absence during training camp.

“To watch Tom have to leave training camp for 11 days to take care of some personal problems, it was heartbreaking stuff,” Christensen said. “A divorce. Worrying about his kids. Hard stuff. But then you’re still expected to do your job when you get back. No one cares. And you’ve got a team. You have everyone depending on you. The show goes on.”

While Brady was unable to salvage his marriage, he did lead the Buccaneers to an NFC South title and third straight playoff berth. Christensen lauded him for remaining professional and prepared around the Bucs facility.

Given how much of a toll this apparently took on Brady, perhaps the idea that he will retire — for real this time — should be taken more seriously. Fans widely seem to expect Brady to return in 2023, with where the free agent might play being the hotly debated question.

Brady has remained mum on both fronts, simply saying that he's still in the process of deciding his next steps.