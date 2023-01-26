Former Detroit Lions Player Dies At 25

Football fans woke up to saddening news this Thursday morning.

Jessie Lemonier, a 25-year-old former Detroit Lions and Liberty University linebacker, has reportedly passed away.

In light of the tragic development, the Lions released a statement today.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier," the statement read. "Jessie was a model teammate and a wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friend during this difficult time."

Lemonier began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent after spending two seasons in college with the Liberty Flames. Initially signed by the Chargers, Lemonier played mostly in a special teams role during his rookie year in Los Angeles.

He appeared in six games in 2020, notching two quarterback hits while only playing 11 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps.

Then, ahead of the 2021 season, Lemonier was picked up by the Lions. He saw more time on the field in year two of his pro career, playing 34 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps and even starting two games.

We send our best wishes and thoughts to Lemonier's family.