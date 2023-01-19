Fox Sports Reportedly Makes Decision On Tom Brady, Super Bowl Coverage

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' improbable playoff run came to a swift end Monday night. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys trounced the Bucs 31-14, freeing up Tom Brady for the remainder of the postseason.

Many wondered if Brady would make an appearance in the broadcast booth for the duration of the playoffs, but that doesn't look to be the case.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Fox Sports is content with their announcing arrangement and won't add Brady into the mix.

"For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple industry sources say Fox Sports has no plans to use Brady in the booth for the Super Bowl," Deitsch said. "You never know with the pregame given how long that show goes. But Burkhardt/Olsen is the plan. Fox Sports declined comment on it."

It's perhaps telling that Fox Sports would decline comment, but fans shouldn't expect Brady to embrace broadcasting if taking Deitsch's reporting at face value.

For those wondering why Fox Sports has been floated as an announcing destination over any other networks: The organization inked Brady to a 10-year exclusive deal in May.

When Brady decides to step away from the field, he'll have a reported $375 million waiting for him. But according to Deitsch and The Athletic, he's not ready for that chapter of life just yet.