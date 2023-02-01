Gene Steratore Says Refs Missed Key Call In Chiefs-Bengals Game

Sunday's conference championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs was filled with controversial officiating.

The play garnering the most attention and outrage came in the third quarter when the Bengals got a key stop on third down against Patrick Mahomes. The refs would reverse this outcome, however, announcing after the fact that they had whistled the play dead beforehand.

It was a terrible look for the league, compounded today by retired referee Gene Steratore admitting officials blew a call during the game's final possession.

"There was some restriction I saw on one of the interior linemen," Steratore said of Mahomes' scramble that resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty called. "So, technically yes: At that point, then, you have affected that play because you're restricting someone kind of outside the framework of their body. So, they'll look at that one and say that's holding."

Steratore's candor is appreciated by the football world at large but does nothing to alleviate Bengals fans.

Cincinnati's fanbase was quick to swoop in the comments and let Steratore know his comments won't repair the game's outcome. The NFL will have to regain the trust of fans with superior officiating in big moments going forward.

"This means nothing now though. It impacted the game. Most egregious was the block in the back on the punt return. Ask him about that one," a fan tweeted.