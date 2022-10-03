5 Greatest Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Games

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will renew their rivalry on "Monday Night Football." These two franchises have played every season since 1950 and even the Rams' move to St. Louis and back did not dissipate this rivalry. As former 49er running back Roger Craig said, "If the Rams played their home games on Mars, it would still be a rivalry."

Countless great games have been played over the course of the series' 70-year history (49ers lead series 75-68-3), including their most recent meeting with higher-than-usual stakes. Here is one person's view on the five greatest based on their significance.

5. Los Angeles Rams 20, San Francisco 49ers 17 (NFC Championship Game)

Jan. 30, 2022 – Inglewood, Calif.

In the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers led 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp with an 11-yard touchdown pass and Matt Gay kicked two field goals to give Los Angeles the lead with 1:46 to play. Rams linebacker Travin Howard intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass on the next possession for the win, which also sent Los Angeles to Super Bowl LVI.

4. Los Angeles Rams 21, San Francisco 49ers 20

Jan. 2, 1983 — San Francisco

At the end of the strike-shortened 1982 season, the 3-5 49ers still could have made the playoffs if they beat the Rams, who were 1-7. But as San Francisco guard Randy Cross said before the game, "Just the possibility of knocking us out of the playoffs would be incentive enough for them." He was right. Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo hit George Farmer with a 42-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-20 fourth-quarter lead. San Francisco kicker Ray Wersching attempted a 24-yard field goal with 1:53 left, but it was blocked by Ivory Sully. Then Los Angeles running back Wendell Tyler secured the win by gaining a first down on a 54-yard run, and the 49ers became the fifth team in NFL history to miss the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl.

3. San Francisco 49ers 24, St. Louis Rams 24 (OT)

Nov. 11, 2012 — San Francisco

St. Louis jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but San Francisco quarterback Alex Smith hit Michael Crabtree for a 14-yard touchdown pass to close the lead by seven before being knocked out of the game with a concussion. Colin Kaepernick came in and methodically brought the team back and David Akers tied the game with a 33-yard field goal at the end of regulation. Both teams missed field goals in overtime, and the game ended with the first tie in the series since 1968. Even though Smith recovered, San Francisco head coach Jim Harbaugh chose to stick with Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

2. San Francisco 49ers 31, Los Angeles Rams 30

Oct. 4, 1953 — San Francisco

Rams quarterback Norm Van Brocklin threw two touchdown passes as Los Angeles jumped out to a 20-0 second-quarter lead. However, San Francisco quarterback Y.A. Tittle led a 49er comeback, and a Billy Mixon touchdown gave the team a 28-27 lead in the fourth quarter. A 17-yard field goal by Rams kicker Ben Agajanian retook the lead at 30-28, but the 49ers responded with a game-winning field goal that was set up by a 71-yard run by Hugh McElhenny. This was the highest score that either team allowed that season.

1. San Francisco 49ers 27, Los Angeles Rams 24 (OT)

Jan. 9, 2022 – Inglewood, Calif.

The 49ers entered SoFi Stadium in the final game (Week 18) of the regular season needing a win to stay alive in the playoff race. For the first half, it looked like the Rams would deprive them of it by jumping out to 17-0 second-quarter lead thanks in part to two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford to Tyler Higbee. San Francisco tied the game going into the fourth quarter, but Los Angeles retook the lead with a four-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp with a little over two minutes left. Each team traded punts and then Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers on an 88-yard drive that was punctuated with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings to tie the game at 24-24. San Francisco got the ball first in overtime and scored on a 24-yard Robbie Gould field goal. In Los Angeles’ possession, Stafford attempted a pass to Odell Beckham Jr., that was intercepted by Ambry Thomas to clinch the win.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports' Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.