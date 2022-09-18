5 Greatest New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Games

It's only fitting that the Buccaneers' path to winning Super Bowl LV included a win over their division rivals, the Saints buccaneers.com

The New Orleans Saints renew their rivalry with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. These two NFL franchises experienced years of futility, but have had their greatest success since being placed in the NFC South in 2002. They have had some great contests over the years and in this series, that may not always be reflected in the final score. Here are the five greatest, a blowout, a playoff appearance, and three that went down to the wire.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, New Orleans Saints 40

Sept. 9, 2018 — New Orleans

In this good, old-fashioned shootout, Tampa Bay took a commanding 48-24 fourth-quarter lead, but Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns, and the Saints converted two-point conversions on both scores to close the lead to 48-40. New Orleans then kicked off with 3:31 left in the game, and the Buccaneers were able to run out the clock.

4. Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 20 (NFC Divisional Playoffs)

Jan. 17, 2021 — New Orleans

The franchises met in the playoffs for the first time in the Divisional Round earlier this year. The Saints had beaten the Buccaneers twice in the regular season on their way to winning a fourth straight NFC South title. In this contest, however, New Orleans turned the ball over four times and Tampa Bay converted three of those turnovers into touchdowns. The two teams were tied 20-20 going into the fourth quarter, but the Bucs pulled away with 10 unanswered points and Tom Brady became the oldest player to ever score a postseason rushing touchdown. This was the last game for Drew Brees, who retired at the end of the season, while Brady went on to win his seventh Super Bowl.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, New Orleans Saints 17

Dec. 27, 2009 — New Orleans

The Saints entered the game at 13-1, trying to secure home-field advantage for the playoffs, and jumped out to a 17-0 second-quarter lead. Then the Buccaneers scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 77-yard kick return by Michael Spurlock, to tie the game at 17-17. New Orleans missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired, sending the game into overtime. Tampa Bay won the toss and kicked a game-winning field goal on the first possession. Fortunately for the Saints, the Vikings also lost, allowing them to clinch home-field advantage for their Super Bowl run.

2. New Orleans Saints 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20

Sept. 8, 2002 — Tampa, Fla.

The Jon Gruden era in Tampa Bay got off to a bumpy start in the season opener as New Orleans held the Buccaneers to 161 yards in the first three quarters and led 20-10 going into the final period. However, Tampa Bay quarterback Brad Johnson led two scoring drives in the final three minutes to tie the game and send it to overtime. The teams traded possessions and the Saints forced the Buccaneers to punt from their own five-yard line. Punter Tom Tupa took the snap, but Saints defender Fred McAfee came through unblocked. Tupa attempted a shovel pass that was intercepted by James Allen in the end zone for the win (at 1:40 in the below ESPN highlights). Things got better soon though and the Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33, New Orleans Saints 14

Dec. 11, 1977 — New Orleans

The Bucs franchise famously started by going 0-26 and as it prepared to play the Saints in their 27th game, quarterback Archie Manning said it would be disgraceful to lose to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers responded by intercepting passes and returning three of them for touchdowns in their first win in franchise history. Tampa Bay's defense yelled, "It's disgraceful! It's disgraceful!" to Manning in the game's final seconds.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports' Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.