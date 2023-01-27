5 Greatest Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers Games

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will meet for the second time in the playoffs when they play in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The two franchises have both played each other infrequently even though they have been in the conference for more than 75 years. That being said, they have still had some great contests. Here are the five best.

5. San Francisco 49ers 38, Philadelphia Eagles 28

Sept. 24, 1989 — Philadelphia

The defending Super Bowl champion 49ers coughed up two fumbles and muffed a kickoff and punt return and trailed the Eagles 21-10 in the fourth quarter. Oh, and Philadelphia sacked Joe Montana eight times and picked off one of his passes. Then Montana found his mojo and threw four fourth-quarter touchdown passes to shock the Eagles with a comeback and then some. San Francisco went on to win its second straight Super Bowl while Philadelphia went 11-5.

4. Philadelphia Eagles 22, San Francisco 17

Sept. 3, 1983 — San Francisco

Both San Francisco and Philadelphia were coming off of losing seasons for the 1983 opener. The Eagles jumped out to a 22-10 lead on the strength of three 49er turnovers and a blocked punt. Joe Montana also threw an interception early in the game and took a hard hit to the head trying to tackle linebacker Anthony Griggs. To give you a sense of how head trauma was handled back in the NFL in the 1980s, the San Francisco Examiner's Bob Sherwin wrote, "Montana apparently knew his name, the score and the fact that he was at Candlestick Park but not much more." Nevertheless, he went back into the game with 6:29 left and San Francisco down 22-17. That drive ended on a Wendell Tyler fumble, but the 49ers got the ball back with 59 seconds remaining. This time, Montana took himself out of the game because he was feeling woozy after a hit from Eagles linebacker Jerry Robinson, and Philadelphia held on to win.

3. San Francisco 49ers 24, Philadelphia Eagles 23

Oct. 2, 2011 — Philadelphia

Michael Vick threw two touchdown passes and Alex Henery kicked three field goals to put Philadelphia up 23-3 in the third quarter. Then San Francisco's defense held firm and Alex Smith threw touchdown passes to close the gap. A 12-yard touchdown run by Frank Gore with a little over three minutes to play gave the 49ers a one-point lead. Eagles receiver Jeremy Maclin fumbled on the next possession, and San Francisco recovered and held on to win.

2. San Francisco 49ers 31, Philadelphia Eagles 28

Dec. 21, 2003 — Philadelphia

The Eagles entered with a nine-game winning streak and each team matched the other score-for-score, leading to 14-14 tie at the half. Eagles running back Brian Westbrook returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to put Philadelphia up, but the 49ers scored 14 unanswered points and led 21-14 late in the game. Donovan McNabb tied it up by hitting Todd Pinkston with a 19-yard touchdown pass with a little over a minute to play. In overtime, Tony Parrish intercepted a McNabb pass, and Todd Peterson booted the 22-yard game-winner.

1. Philadelphia Eagles 35, San Francisco 49ers 34

Nov. 20, 1966 — San Francisco

The 49ers jumped out to a 20-7 halftime lead, but the Eagles roared back in the second half. First, King Hill — in one of his only two starts of the season — hit tight end Pete Retzlaff with two touchdown passes. Then cornerback Jim Nettles picked off San Francisco quarterback John Brodie and took it 34 yards to the house to cut the 49ers' lead to 34-28. However, what puts this game atop this list is the fact that Eagles running back Timmy Brown went down with an injury and was replaced by Hall of Famer Ollie Matson, who scored the game-winning touchdown with a four-yard run. Matson had been the star halfback on the 9-0 1951 University of San Francisco Dons team that played its games in Kezar Stadium. The 1966 season was his last, and this was a great way for him to say goodbye to his college home and the San Francisco fan base.

