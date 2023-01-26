Here’s A First Look At How Panthers Fans Feel About Their New Head Coach

Frank Reich has officially been named the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced in a statement this Thursday afternoon.

Reich, 61, served as the Indianapolis Colts head coach from 2018-2022 before being fired earlier this year.

The first major coach signing of the 2023 offseason will bring the former Panthers' quarterback back to Carolina.

Reich isn't just a former Panthers' quarterback, though. He was the team's first.

He took the first snap in Carolina franchise history and started the first three games during the Panthers' inaugural 1995 season.

What do Carolina supporters think about today's hire?

Most appear to be excited.

"Welcome coach!" one Panthers fan said.

"love this. perfect fit," wrote another.

"welcome back king," said one fan, while also including an old photo of Reich holding a Panthers' jersey.

Similar to his previous role with the Colts, Reich's first order of business in Carolina will likely be deciding on the team's franchise quarterback.

Should Reich and Carolina choose to move away from Sam Darnold, the Panthers could select their quarterback of the future with the No. 9 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.