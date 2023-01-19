Here's How Much An NFL Team Would Reportedly Have To Pay Sean Payton

Sean Payton, the former New Orleans Saints head coach who won Super Bowl XLIV, is in demand this offseason.

After spending a season as an analyst with Fox, Payton is ready to return to coaching and has no shortage of suitors. Earlier this week, Payton conducted interviews with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, and he reportedly has another one lined up with the Carolina Panthers soon.

With Jim Harbaugh out of the mix, Payton is far and away the prized jewel of this offseason's coaching candidates. The question remains: How much would it take to lure Payton back to the sidelines? Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com had the answer.

That's right: Teams will have to pay between $20 million to $25 million for Payton's services. And wisely, Sean is seeking a long-term commitment. Coaches in today's NFL can be viewed as disposable, which someone with Sean's pedigree would want to avoid.

Reactions to this tidbit varied. Some fans would happily bring Payton aboard at this price for a chance to change the culture of their franchise. Others chafed at the asking price.

"He’s been to one Super Bowl," one user replied. "He had a hall of fame QB his entire time. Good defense half the time, always a great offense, rarely a bad OL. Dome advantage, etc. one Super Bowl trip. What he’s going to be better with worse talent?"

Duncan, who reported the salary range, provided additional context. As he sees it, Payton's compensation requests fall in line with most top-level coaches and aren't outlandish at all.

"The dirty little secret here is that NFL coaches make way more than most realize. Their salaries are often under-reported because NFL owners do not want to publicize the true compensation. Sean Payton's salary requests are in line with the NFL's elite coaches."

If fans think teams will be deterred from Payton's salary demands in addition to parting with draft picks for his services, they will likely be in for a surprise.