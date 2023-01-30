How Much Do Super Bowl Players Get Paid If They Lose?

They may not get the Lombardi Trophy but the team that loses the Super Bowl does get a nice consolation prize in the form of a hefty check.

Losing always hurts, but no loss means more in the NFL than to fight all the way to the Super Bowl only to come up short. While the perks that come with the Lombardi Trophy are many, at least the losers on Super Sunday don't go away completely empty-handed.

Players from the team that loses Super Bowl LVII (57) in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (Phoenix area), on Feb. 12, 2023, will get $82,000 for being one of the last two teams standing. Yes, the winners get $157,000 along with the trophy, the title of "world champion," the subsequent parade at home, and more, but something is better than nothing, right? And at least it's considerably more than the measly $7,500 the Kansas City Chiefs got for losing the first Super Bowl back in 1967.

Postseason shares are nothing new to the NFL, but the amount has certainly changed. Here's a comparison of this year's playoff shares to what they were back during the 1978 season (Super Bowl XIII). Even adjusting for inflation — $9,000 in 1978 is the equivalent of $40,969 in 2023 — players are getting a hefty pay raise.

Game 2022 Season 1978 Season Wild Card (div. winner) $46,500 $3,000 Wild Card (other*) $41,500 $3,000 Divisional $46,500 $5,000 Conf. Championship $69,000 $9,000 Super Bowl (loser) $82,000 $18,000

So while losing the Super Bowl is certainly a tough pill to swallow, knowing you pocketed at least $239,000 (before taxes of course) in the process should take some of the sting away.

*For the 2022 season, this "other" designation also includes top seeds Kansas City and Philadelphia, who each got a first-round bye. Source: NFL Communications