Jason Kelce's Naked, Near-Death Boating Story Reemerges After NFL Retirement

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce had the NFL world in tears on Monday after delivering one of the most heartfelt retirement speeches in recent memory. 

In the hours since, understandably, football fans everywhere have been showing love to the longtime Eagles offensive lineman. Whether it be the emotional tribute videos or countless thank-you messages from fans, it's clear Kelce left his mark on the NFL world. 

This Tuesday morning, one of Kelce's former teammates - Chris Long - joined in on the trend. 

In honor of Kelce's well-deserved retirement, the ex-Eagles pass rusher shared an old clip from his Green Light podcast - one where Jason recounted nearly being killed in a freak boating accident. 

Take a listen.

That wasn't the brightest decision from the much-younger Kelce - but we're incredibly glad to hear that the boat ended up stopping. 

We wish Jason all the best as he enters the next stage of his career. 

Eagles center Jason Kelce

