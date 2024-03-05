Jayden Daniels Used A Single Emoji to Address the Viral Patriots, NFL Draft Rumor

Earlier this Tuesday, popular NFL X (formerly Twitter) user 'JPA Football' posted a rumor that some members in the camp of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels don't want him to be drafted by the New England Patriots.

"Rumors: There are some people within Jayden Daniels’ camp that don’t want him to be drafted by the #Patriots," JPA Football posted on Tuesday, alongside a quote from the original story at NBC Sports Boston.

Just a few hours after the post from JPA Football began to go viral, Daniels - as well as his agent - took to social media to shut the rumors down.

"Your rumors are wrong," Daniels' agent, Denise White, tweeted. "So now we post rumors and not substantiated facts ? Jayden's camp will be happy wherever he lands and is excited for him to be a part of the @nfl. Let's get it right @jasrifootball and @PhilAPerry. Come to his publicist next time you aren't sure !"

Daniels, meanwhile, didn't need nearly as many words.

Daniels and his agent were clearly unhappy with both the original reporting from NBC Sports Boston and the aggregated version from JPA Football.

For transparency's sake, here's the original quote from NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.

"It's my understanding there are those in his camp who prefer Daniels doesn't end up in the Northeast," Perry wrote.

The New England Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Will Daniels be the selection?