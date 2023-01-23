Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Sunday's Loss

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After watching his $160 million quarterback throw two critical picks in the Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday, Jerry Jones' confidence in Dak Prescott remains steadfast.

Actually, it's as "strong as ever," Jones said.

Prescott has thrown a league record-tying 15 picks in 12 games of the regular season. Prescott is the first quarterback to throw 15 interceptions despite missing five-plus games.

Jones already said coach Mike McCarthy's job is safe regardless of the season's outcome. That same safety blanket has now been placed over Prescott, too.

"I thought we would win it because I’ve got such confidence in Dak," Jones said. "I’ll line up there five times with a like situation and if we’ve got him at quarterback, I’ll take my chances... Tonight didn’t change my mind about the edge with him."

Prescott and McCarthy led the Cowboys to two straight playoff trips after a three-year postseason hiatus, but the 2021 and 2022 playoff appearances ended before the conference title game.

The Cowboys lost for the record seventh straight time in the divisional round, failing to make it to the NFC title game since winning their fifth Super Bowl title since the 1995 season.

The Cowboys defense put the team in good position to win, but Prescott's mistakes and lack of execution, explosive plays and clock management cost them the game.

“Just disappointment,” Prescott said. “Defense gave us an opportunity to win this game. They played hard against a really, really good offense, a really good team. For us to only put up the points that we did, that’s unacceptable. It starts with me. I’ve got to be better. There’s no other way to sugarcoat it.”