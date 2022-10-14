Jerry Jones Was Asked If Dak Prescott Will Return In Week 7

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys are slated to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in one of the NFL's marquee matchups this weekend.

Even though Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared a positive update on Dak Prescott this week, it still seems likely backup Cooper Rush will retain the starting job for at least one more game.

Despite Rush being a perfect 4-0 as the Cowboys starting quarterback, owner Jerry Jones is already looking forward to a potential Prescott return in Week 7.

"Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan if he expects Dak Prescott to start next week vs. the Lions: 'I don’t want to say, but he has made a lot of progress. Throwing the ball with zip and (that’s) very, very important. How he is healing is just great. So all systems on go there'," Jon Machota of The Athletic reported Friday.

Prescott suffered a fractured thumb that required surgery following a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, backup Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to four straight victories.

Rush has thrown four touchdowns and zero interceptions as the starter for Dallas, allowing an aggressive Cowboys defense to take over games. In the four games since Prescott's injury, the Dallas defense is allowing just over 13 points per contest.

Assuming Rush handles starting duties for the Cowboys again in Week 6, a win against the 5-0 Eagles on the road might make Jerry Jones think a little harder about Dak Prescott's timeline to return.