Jim Gray Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady's Outburst Very Clear

Tom Brady caught heat for his SiriusXM radio show, Let’s Go! on Monday after he cursed twice while answering a question from cohost Jim Gray about his future.

But Gray extinguished those flames on Tuesday.

Gray asked Brady what his timeline was for knowing when or if he was going to return to the gridiron in 2023.

"Jim, if I knew what I was gonna f---ing do, I’d already [have] f---ing done it," Brady said. "I’m taking it a day at a time."

Despite the awkward pauses and laughs that followed, Gray said it was said in good spirits.

"We were just having fun," Gray said. "He was just having fun."

Brady was unaware which questions were going to be asked, although he had to expect ones about his future as its the league headliner.

Brady is set to become a free agent this offseason. He and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are one of "about three teams" Brady would consider, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Buccaneers also have a chance to retain Brady.

So while Brady uncontroversially ponders his future, the world will continue to speculate if, and where, Brady will return.

"There’s no controversy here," said Gray. "It’s nothing. If you listen, Tom curses from time to time. It’s always in good fun. It’s not to be untoward or derogatory."