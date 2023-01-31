Jim Harbaugh Rumors Are Swirling On Social Media This Tuesday

Two weeks ago, University of Michigan President Santa Ono gave Wolverines fans the news they'd been craving: Jim Harbaugh was returning for another season. At the time, this swiftly brought an end to NFL coaching rumors involving Harbaugh.

But in the time since, Harbaugh's status with Michigan has been anything but clear. We learned Saturday that Harbaugh had met with Denver Broncos part-owner Greg Penner. And as of last night Harbaugh was reportedly still considered a top candidate for Denver's job.

A report today from Pro Football Talk will only fan those flames, as Harbaugh signing with the Broncos remains a "lingering possibility."

"Something I was told this morning about the lingering possibility of Jim Harbaugh to Denver: 'Sleep with one eye open on that one.'"

Sleeping with one eye open is something Michigan fans are already used to, amid contradicting reports of Harbaugh's future through the offseason.

Broncos reporter Mike Klis said this process has dragged on longer than it should due to Harbaugh not being under contract with Michigan.

"Let's not overlook fact that even after Michigan president Santa Ono announced Jan. 16 that Jim Harbaugh is staying, Harbaugh AGREED to a 2nd meeting with Broncos. Still no new contract with Michigan and NCAA is making it difficult."

Broncos fans are eager for their team to lock up a new head coach. Desired candidates such as Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn, and likely DeMeco Ryans are off the board. It would behoove the team to act quickly.

And conversely, Michigan fans are in disbelief that this offseason's news cycle could result in Harbaugh leaving for the NFL.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for official word on Harbaugh's future.