Jim Irsay's Top Candidate For Colts' Head Coach Reportedly Revealed

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay went to bat last season for interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Despite Saturday's lack of NFL coaching experience, Irsay selected him during the season to replace the fired Frank Reich. This led to a contentious relationship between Irsay and the press, who questioned the hire.

The outspoken owner even declared victory over critics when Indianapolis won their first game under Saturday's watch.

But the Colts proceeded to lose their final seven games and finish 4-12-1, leading most to speculate that Indianapolis would enter the market for a new head coach. As Jordan Schultz of theScore reported, however, this may not be the case.

"Sources: Jim Irsay’s No. 1 choice for HC remains Jeff Saturday, while others in the Colts’ front office prefer different leading candidates," Schultz tweeted. "Saturday, I’m told, presented his staff choices during his 2nd interview on Wednesday. Irsay has not sat in on most interviews."

Schultz's tweet contains minor details implying strife within the Colts' front office. As was the case during the 2022 season, Irsay remains on an island with his support of Saturday.

With other viable options on the market such as Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Shane Steichen, it's no surprise that fellow execs want a more experienced candidate at the helm. Prior to being hired by the Colts, Saturday had never coached in the NFL or college football.

Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports recognized that Irsay is willing to overlook the views of his front office. It's another question, however, if the longstanding Colts exec will retain Jeff Saturday if it means losing his paying customers, the fans.

"I do think the only thing that might keep Irsay from doing what he wants to do and hiring Saturday would be the uncomfortable truth that he'd be alienating the fanbase."