Jim Nantz Provides New Details About Travis Kelce's Back Injury

After spending all week worrying about the health of one superstar, Chiefs fans suddenly switched their concern to another on Friday.

Tight end Travis Kelce showed up on the team's injury report ahead of its AFC Championship Game rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite practicing in full all week, Kelce is listed as questionable for the matchup due to a back injury.

The seemingly out-of-nowhere designation caused many around the NFL to scratch their heads on Friday.

CBS play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz has an explanation. While on the network's broadcast for the PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open, Nantz said that Kelce "tweaked his back" at the tail end of Friday's practice session, per Ryan Hannable of BetMGM.

"On CBS golf coverage, Jim Nantz said Travis Kelce tweaked his back at the very end of practice today," Hannable tweeted.

Nantz will call Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Bengals for CBS alongside Tony Romo.

While it's difficult to know the severity of Kelce's back injury given that the team won't practice again before the game, Chiefs fans appear to be concerned, and rightfully so.

Kelce has been a massive part of the team's offense. He caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, all of which led the Chiefs' pass-catchers and all NFL tight ends by a wide margin. During the team's divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, he caught 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Kelce has never missed a game due to injury since becoming a full-time member of the Chiefs' offense in 2014.

Of course, Kelce isn't the only Chiefs star with an injury concern for this weekend's game. Patrick Mahomes isn't listed on the team's injury report, but he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jaguars and could be limited as a result.

We will find out the true extent of Mahomes' and Kelce's injuries when the Chiefs and Bengals kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.