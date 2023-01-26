Joe Burrow Was Asked About Saying 'I'm Him' vs. Bills On Sunday

His name is Joe Burrow, but you can call him, "Him."

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback declared who he is after throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hayden Hurst to put the Bengals up 14-0 over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round matchup on Sunday.

When cornerback Mike Hilton went to give Burrow a high five, he emphatically said, "I'm him." Although Burrow's memory failed him postgame.

"Did I say that?," Burrow said. "Sometimes you blackout out there, I guess."

Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bengals past the divisional round and to the AFC Championship for the second-straight year.

The Bengals defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship to advance to last year’s Super Bowl, which they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. The Chiefs are lining up for their fifth straight AFC Championship following a 27-20 victory over Jacksonville on Saturday.

Cincinnati has won the past three meetings against Kansas City, including another 27-24 victory on Dec. 4. They look to make it four at 6:30 p.m. EST on S