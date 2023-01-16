Joey Bosa Sounds Off On Chargers-Jaguars Refs On Saturday Night

Chargers' pass rusher Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa has things to say, and it sounds like he'll have to pay money to say them.

Bosa addressed his fourth-quarter uproar during the Chargers-Jaguars wild-card matchup that resulted in his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The outside linebacker said he expects the NFL to fine him.

After the Jaguars' fourth touchdown, Bosa was set off by what he believed to be a missed false start penalty. After he reached the sideline, Bosa slammed his helmet into the ground twice after Chargers coach Brandon Staley handed it back to him the first time.

The resulting unsportsmanlike penalty gave way to Jacksonville scoring a two-point conversion and narrowing the score to two points.

“I’m not going to speak my mind and get fined more than I already am,” Bosa said after the game, via The Athletic.

The Chargers gave up the third-biggest lead ever in the NFL playoffs after leading 27-7 at half. The Jaguars rallied to win it 31-30 and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round.

“I think there just needs to be more accountability on — I mean, if I say something to [the refs], I get a $40,000 fine,” Bosa said in a clip posted on Monday by Mike Freeman of USA Today.

“But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season, they get to — they’re probably back in the locker room after the game, like, ‘Ha, got that a--hole. You know, yeah, got him. Fifteen yards. What a loser.’ I guarantee you that’s what they’re f---ing talking back in the back. Whatever, power trip. I’m sick of those f---ing people.”

So much for not getting fined...