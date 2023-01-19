John Harbaugh, Ravens Send Clear Message On Lamar Jackson's Future

After Lamar Jackson missed the Ravens' final six games of the 2022 season, including the team's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, many around the NFL began to speculate that his time in Baltimore had come to an end.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta fought hard against that idea on Thursday.

On the same day that the Ravens parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Harbaugh and DeCosta repeatedly stressed that they want Jackson to serve as the future of the franchise behind center. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is set to become a free agent when the 2023 NFL league year starts on March 15.

Speaking to reporters, Harbaugh said that Jackson is the team's quarterback "200 percent."

"There's no question about it," Harbaugh said. "Lamar Jackson is our quarterback. He's been our quarterback. Everything we've done, in terms of building our offense and building our team, how we think in terms of people and putting people around him is based on this incredible young man, and his talent, his ability and his competitiveness."

DeCosta echoed Harbaugh's remarks.

"We're excited to start up negotiations again with Lamar Jackson," he said.

The Ravens worked to reach a new deal with Jackson prior to the 2022 campaign but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

Clearly, Jackson's injury issues the past two years are not scaring the Ravens away from signing Jackson to a long-term deal. Jackson missed the final five games of the 2021 season, as well, due to injury.

The sticking point in the past has reportedly been not the length of Jackson's contract but the amount of money guaranteed to Jackson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported recently that Jackson wants a deal similar to that signed by Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, which guarantees him $230 million.

As further proof of the franchise's commitment to Jackson, Harbaugh also said that he will be involved in the team's search for a new offensive coordinator. Roman had led the offense during each of Jackson's four seasons as a starter.

Harbaugh will not be involved in the contract negotiations with Lamar. But he assured fans Thursday that Jackson wants to be a Raven, and he expressed confidence that the two sides will get a deal done.

"I don't know anything about the details of the whole thing," he said, "but I know one thing, I'm like all of the fans out there and everyone else, I'll have my fingers crossed and my toes crossed and I'll be saying prayers. And I have every faith that it's going to get done."