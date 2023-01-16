Josh Allen Reacts To His Performance On Sunday

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

A win is a win. No matter what.

After a tight game that required the full 60 minutes to concede, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he's more concerned with the outcome than the means, especially in the postseason.

The Bills were heavy favorites over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round on Sunday. After Allen shrugged off a three-turnover evening, the Bills delivered a tighter back-and-forth victory than expected.

“One week seasons man that’s it. Gotta take it ‘1-and-0’, one game at a time,” Allen said, via WGR. “Thought we did some good things today and I did some bad things today. Some stuff to clean up, some things to learn from, but we’ll grow from it. All that matters is surviving and advancing. It doesn’t matter how we win, it’s if we win and proud of our guys for playing the way they did.”

Allen completed 23-of-39 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. He threw two interceptions, which the Dolphins converted into 10 points. Allen was also sacked seven times.

The Bills will be at home next weekend when they host either the Bengals or Jaguars in the divisional round, depending on the Sunday night matchup outcome.

A Bengals win will set up a reprise of the game that got canceled when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. A Ravens win will send the Jaguars to Buffalo.