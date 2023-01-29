Julian Edelman Announces Decision On Potentially Returning To NFL

Julian Edelman in 2021 officially stepped away from football, announcing his retirement after being released by the New England Patriots.

Still just 36 years old and only three seasons removed from hauling in a career-best 1,117 receiving yards, rumors of a comeback have followed Edelman.

These rumors were amplified this past summer when Edelman quipped "never say never," on the subject of him returning to the league.

But from where Edelman sits now, he's content to remain in retirement.

Appearing on the podcast Pardon My Take, Edelman confirmed his retirement and provided rationale.

"I'm done, boys. You can't be two years out of the game coming in at 37 with knee braces and taped ankles thinking you're going to go out here and compete against these young bucks."

Edelman knows his body better than anyone, and fans can have some closure that he's making the right decision.

While some comebacks can have happy endings- like Cole Beasley ending his retirement to enjoy another playoff run with the Buffalo Bills- more often than not, they end with a whimper.

Edelman has his health intact, and with a decorated playing career in his past can focus on his future as an analyst and media personality.