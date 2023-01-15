Justin Herbert Makes His Opinion On Brandon Staley Very Clear

Chargers QB Justin Herbert © Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a big offseason ahead of him.

The Oregon product has all the talent in the world, but has yet to win a playoff game. Brandon Staley could be the reason why.

Staley allowed the Jaguars to come back and beat his Chargers after once leading 27-0 in the first half on Saturday night.

Will Staley get the axe, as a result? Not if Herbert has anything to say about it.

"We believe in Coach Staley. We believe in the front office," Herbert said.

That's a high vote of confidence in Brandon Staley from your franchise quarterback. That has to mean something.

Rumors have linked Sean Payton to the Chargers for weeks now. But if the front office sticks with Staley it's a non-discussion.

Justin Herbert appears to have trust in Staley, despite the Chargers' disappointing playoff performance.