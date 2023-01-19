Kansas City Chiefs Announce Noteworthy Player Ruled Out For Saturday

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to return one of the team's top three receivers ahead of their AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that remains a wish.

Mecole Hardman will remain out of the lineup with a pelvis injury for Saturday's playoff game, the team announced Thursday. He didn't practice on Tuesday on Wednesday.

The Chiefs have had to adapt to playing without their receiver, who's been sidelined since November. Hardman was slated to come back for the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. He appeared to be making progress and was officially activated to the 53-man roster on Jan. 4, but he hasn't returned to game action after suffering a setback in practice.

Hardman suffered the abdominal injury in Kansas City's Week 9 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He was moved to injured reserve before being cleared Dec. 14 to rejoin the team for practice.

In eight games played this season, Hardman caught 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores. Hardman is in his fourth season with the team after the Chiefs drafted him with the 56th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

On his career, he's made 151 grabs for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In Hardman's absence, receivers Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson are likely to share duties as the No. 3 receiver against the Jaguars.