Kansas City Chiefs Announce Update On Patrick Mahomes Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs received a worst-case scenario injury scare late in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game after injuring his ankle when he was awkwardly dragged to the ground.

The Chiefs have now announced an update on Mahomes' status.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mahomes is questionable to return to the game.

Mahomes has since returned to the team's sideline from the locker room but has not yet returned to the field. Backup quarterback Chad Henne led the team on a touchdown drive in Mahomes' absence.

"Chiefs say Patrick Mahomes is questionable to return today due to an ankle injury," Schefter tweeted.

The Chiefs currently lead the Jaguars 17-7.

All eyes will remain on Mahomes, considered the runaway favorite to win the NFL MVP award for the 2022 season. But Chiefs fans at least have to feel a bit better after seeing Henne lead the offense into the end zone.

We will continue to monitor this developing situation.