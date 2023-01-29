Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch AFC Championship

The 2023 AFC Championship Game will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 29th at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The top-seeded Chiefs will look to secure their third conference title in the past four seasons and book their spot in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are no stranger to success in the AFC Championship Game, having hosted the event for the fifth consecutive time, a league record. However, the Chiefs will have to overcome the disappointment of last year's defeat to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, which saw their two-year reign as AFC champions come to an end.

The third-seeded Bengals, meanwhile, will be looking to secure back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl with a victory over the Chiefs. The Bengals have shown their ability to win on the road in the playoffs, with three consecutive road victories in the past two seasons. A victory over the Chiefs would make it four consecutive road playoff wins for the Bengals and a place in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs and Bengals will be fighting for a place in the Super Bowl and the chance to compete for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 57. Tune in and don't miss it.